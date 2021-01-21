Paddy Procurement In Odisha: 15 Cooperative Society Secretaries Suspended For Irregularities

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the irregularities in Kharif paddy procurement and dereliction of their duty, Odisha government on Thursday suspended as many as 15 cooperative society secretaries.

State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain today informed that a total of 15 secretaries of cooperative society of different districts like Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh have been suspended on charges of irregularities in paddy procurement and dereliction of their duty.

A data entry operator of Sadha PACS in Keonjhar district also has been dismissed on the same charges, said Swain adding that the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department took the action as a part of maintaining transparency in paddy procurement under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme and 5T initiative of the State government.

The Minister further said that such actions of suspension and dismissal would continue if any kind of irregularities and dereliction of duty by the concerned officials are reported during the procurement of paddy.