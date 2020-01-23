Bhadrak: A truck carrying paddy bags has been fined a whopping Rs 58,040 for violating several traffic rules under new Motor Vehicles (MV)Act in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

According to reports, A Maharashtra-registered truck bearing Regd No: MH 16 CC 7474 had carried paddy bags from Soya Samabaya Samiti in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district and was about to travel Sambalpur on Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, one local youth allegedly intercepted the vehicle and demanded some money. Following which, Tihidi Police was called and the accused was subsequently arrested in this connection.

The police also called local motor vehicle inspector (MVI), who penalised the truck driver for overloading, plying on the road without availing permit and Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate.

Odisha is among the few states which started implementing the amended MV act from September 1 when it came into force.