Padampur to get district status in 2023: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bargarh: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today announced that Padampur will get the district status in 2023.

While addressing an election campaign meeting for the Padampur assembly by-poll, Patnaik said, “You had demanded the district status for Padampur and your dream will come true in 2023.”

While speaking on the occasion, the BJD President said, “I thank you all including the mothers and farmers who have come here in huge numbers. I am always with you in our joys and sorrows. I have fought for the rights of the poor. We have worked for the development of farmers and fought for their rights.”

“Odisha government has announced an assistance of Rs 200 crore for input subsidy to farmers. The farmers of Padampur will get the assistance after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted,” he added.

While speaking about the empowerment of women, the CM said, “Odisha always does good work for the development of women. Our aim is to make them entrepreneurs. I believe in work, not in words.”

“I request you all to bless BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha and cast your votes in the conch symbol,” he appealed to the people.