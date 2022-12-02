Padampur by-polls: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to campaign today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will campaign for Padampur by-poll today, that is December 2 and seek votes for BJD party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha.

According to Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, the Chief Minister will address three public meetings in three blocks namely Padampur, Jharbandh and Paikamal.

It is to be noted here that there are ten candidates including BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, BJP’s Pradip Purohit, and Congress candidate Satyabusan Sahu are in the fray for Padampur by-poll.

The Padampur Constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district has 2,57,474 voters including 1,29,497 male voters; 1,27,965 female and 12 third genders.

There are 74 vulnerable (Maoist affected) booths and 78 sensitive booths in Padampur Constituency.

The election commission has declared dry day in the district from 4 PM of December 3 to 4 PM of December 5 and on the day of counting (December 8). Day of the poll has been declared as paid holiday for voters of the Assembly constituency, he added.

The voting will be conducted at 319 polling stations on December 5 between 7 AM to 4 PM.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on December 8.