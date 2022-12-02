Padampur By Polls: Odisha CM Naveen in Jharabandh to campaign for BJD

The candidate for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is Barsha Singh Bariha. She is the daughter of the deceased MLA of Padampur, Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha.  

Bargarh: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik is in Jharabandh to campaign for the upcoming Padampur By Polls.

The Chief Minister will address three public meetings in three blocks that is: Padampur, Jharbandh and Paikamal.

It is to be noted here that there are ten candidates including BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, BJP’s Pradip Purohit, and Congress candidate Satyabusan Sahu are in the fray for Padampur by-poll.

The Padampur Constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district has 2,57,474 voters including 1,29,497 male voters; 1,27,965 female and 12 third genders.

There are 74 vulnerable (Maoist affected) booths and 78 sensitive booths in Padampur Constituency.

 

