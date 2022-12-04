Padampur by-polls: BJD demands action against Pradip Purohit’s wife for violating Model Code of Conduct

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday demanded action against BJP candidate Pradip Purohit’s wife for violating Model Code of Conduct imposed for the Padampur by-polls.

The state ruling party met the State election commission alleging that Pradip Purahit’s wife Sulochana alias Pratima Purohit and aunt Shradhanjali Panigrahi were campaigning and trying to influence voters during campaign ban period today.

“We demand strict action against Padampur by-pol BJP candidate Pradip Purahit’s wife Sulochana alias Pratima Purohit and aunt Shradhanjali Panigrahi who were campaigning and trying to influence voters during campaign ban period today at Nuagaon, Mandiadhipa G.P, Paikamal in Padampur in favor of Padampur by-poll BJP candidate Pradip Purohit as ascertained by local people and distributing money as alleged by the local people there and reported by media,” said BJD in a press release.

“This is a gross violation as per Section-126 of R.P. Act, 1951, violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guideline of the Election Commission of India as well as destroying the sanctity of the electoral process, especially when they are wife and aunt of the BJP candidate themselves. Therefore, we demand that strict action should be taken against them for this violation,” it added.

