Padampur by polls: BJD candidate Barsha Bariha Singh files nomination

Padampur: The BJD candidate for Padampur by polls Barsha Bariha Singh has filed her nomination papers on Thursday.

The candidate has filed her nomination papers before the Padampur sub-collector said reports. Barsha Singh had been named as the BJD candidate for Padampur by polls 2022 on November 14.

It is noteworthy that, Barsha is the daughter of the deceased MLA of Padampur Bijay Singh Bariha. The decision had been taken during the all-party meet to reduce the voting period due to winter season and alleged Maoist threat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 5 had announced the schedule for the Padampur by polls in Odisha. The voting shall begin at 7 am in the morning and end at 4 pm on December 5, 2022.

The Gazette Notification for the by poll had been issued on November 10 and the last date of receiving nominations is on November 17.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 18 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21.

As per the notification, the polling will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled on December 8.