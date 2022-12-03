Padampur By polls: 45 patrolling teams to be deployed

45 patrolling teams have been deployed for the Padampur by-polls which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2022

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
padampur by polls
Representational Image

Bargarh: With just a day left for the Padampur bypolls in Bargarh district of Odisha the atmosphere seems to be electrifying.

The campaigning has almost come to an end in the Padampur constituency.

As many as 45 patrolling teams have been deployed for the by-polls which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2022.

Related News

Odisha: Central IT raid in Padampur, 3 businessmen under…

Odisha: 319 polling booths in Padampur by elections

Padampur by polls: BJD candidate Barsha Bariha Singh files…

Odisha: Notification and dates released for Dhamnagar by…

A total of 22 check posts shall to be set up, including 20 at places bordering Chhattisgarh, to keep vigil on people of other districts or places, informed the Bargarh Superintendent of Police (SP).

People of other areas and districts have been appealed to leave Padampur by 4pm today.

It is further reported that,  the local administration will conduct raids on hotels, guesthouses and other places after 4 pm informed the Bargarh Collector Monisha Banerjee.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.