Padampur By polls: 45 patrolling teams to be deployed

Bargarh: With just a day left for the Padampur bypolls in Bargarh district of Odisha the atmosphere seems to be electrifying.

The campaigning has almost come to an end in the Padampur constituency.

As many as 45 patrolling teams have been deployed for the by-polls which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2022.

A total of 22 check posts shall to be set up, including 20 at places bordering Chhattisgarh, to keep vigil on people of other districts or places, informed the Bargarh Superintendent of Police (SP).

People of other areas and districts have been appealed to leave Padampur by 4pm today.

It is further reported that, the local administration will conduct raids on hotels, guesthouses and other places after 4 pm informed the Bargarh Collector Monisha Banerjee.