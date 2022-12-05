Padampur By-election: BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha casts her vote

Padampur: BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha casts her vote at Rajapada booth for the Padampur Assembly seat on Monday.

Voting is everyone’s right. People should vote for the development of Padampur and requesting everyone to come to the polling both and cast their vote, says Barsha Singh Bariha.

Polling for Padampur assembly seat is going on in a peaceful manner and 8.5% voter turnout was recorded till 9AM, informed CEO SK Lohani.

On December 2, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flew down to Padampur to campaign for party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha and said that the Padampur to get district status in 2023.

A total of 2, 57,474 voters out of which 1,29,497 are male voters and 1,27,565 are female voters and will exercise their franchise at 319 booths. Of which, six are pink booths and 15 are model booths.

Out of which 79 are sensitive booths, webcasting will be held at 120 booths, CCTV has been installed in 66 booths, 15 model booths and 6 pink booths. A total of 1,276 polling officers and employees have been appointed for today’s voting.