PACS secretary under Vigilance scanner in Odisha

Bolangir:  The vigilance sleuths conducted raid at the residence and office of PACS secretary in Bolangir district on the charges of assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The PACS secretary has been identified as Masud Mohammad of Salepali in Bolangir district.

He was working as the secretary in the PACS department in Charibhatta and Dubula of Sonepur district.

The anti-corruption agency officials from Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur and Bolangir conducted simultaneous raid at his residence in Salepali and his office at Tarabha in Bolangir district.

The raid is still underway.

