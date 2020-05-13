Odisha CM tweeted about Finance Minister's stimulus economic package

Centre’s economic package will mitigate distress of working class: Odisha CM

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The economic revival package announced by the Finance Minister today has given hope to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast MSME sector. This was reaction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the stimulus package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The CM took to twitter and posted, “The economic revival package announced by FinMinIndia has given hope to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast #MSME sector.”

“The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate the distress of working class who were impacted by COVID19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdown thereafter,” said another twitter post.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman released the first tranche of the package.

You might also like
State

Baliapal BDO in Odisha misbehaves migrant workers: Watch

State

Odisha government makes minor reshuffle in IAS cadre amid Coronavirus outbreak

State

Man dies of suspected sunstroke in Odisha’s Talcher

State

Odisha to appoint 2394 retired police personnel to fight against Coronavirus pandemic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.