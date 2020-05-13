Centre’s economic package will mitigate distress of working class: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The economic revival package announced by the Finance Minister today has given hope to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast MSME sector. This was reaction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the stimulus package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The CM took to twitter and posted, “The economic revival package announced by FinMinIndia has given hope to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast #MSME sector.”

“The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate the distress of working class who were impacted by COVID19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdown thereafter,” said another twitter post.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman released the first tranche of the package.