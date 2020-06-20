Bhubaneswar: Indian hotel chain Oyo Rooms, also known as Oyo Hotels & Homes, is in the new again as a youth has filed a police complaint against it alleging online fraud.

According to reports, the youth had gone to Mumbai for appearing some examination. He had booked an Oyo Room in Bhubaneswar after returning to the State Capital city. He had booked the room as he had to stay in paid quarantine as per the rules of the State government to contain spread of coronavirus. However, he allegedly received a phone call from OYO through a number 9911754164 assuring to provide a discount of 15 percent.

During the conversation, the youth was told that he has to pay only Rs 5,120 instead of Rs 6,024 to stay from June 5 to June 12. After the youth paid the said amount via Google Pay, he was again told by the person who had made the phone call that the payment was made in a wrong format and advised him to pay again promising that he would get back the already paid money within 24 hours.

However, the youth did not get his money back, following which he contacted the persons though the number (9911754164) in which he had received the call. However, the number was switched-off. Later, he contacted the head office of OYO but to his surprise he was told that none of their staff ever used such phone number.

Finding no means to get his money back and sensing online fraud, the youth finally filed a complaint with the Capital Police Station. Besides, he also sought the help of the Cyber Crime Police Station.