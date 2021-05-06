Bhubaneswar: A total of 345 tankers/containers carrying 6354.742 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

More shall be leaving today. As many as 35 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 585.98 MT, 84 from Dhenkanal with 1322.78 MT, 88 from Jajpur with 1815.99 MT and 138 from Rourkela with 2629.992 MT.

Further, 105 tankers with 2147 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 97 tankers with 1657.109 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana. Tamilnadu received 07 tanker filled with 136.42 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 41 tankers filled with 783.822MT of oxygen.

As many as 14 tankers with 234.36 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 243.461 MT of oxygen filled in 16 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. As many as 27 tankers have carried around 488.68 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 35 nos of tankers with 601.52 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh.

Two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and 1 tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in last 14 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states.