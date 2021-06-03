Bhubaneswar: A total of 1427 tankers/containers carrying 26285.735 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police.

So far from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 16 Deficit States/UTs in the country. More are leaving today.

During last 42 days, as many as 125 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 2036.562 MT, 328 from Dhenkanal with 5412.65 MT, 285 from Jajpur with 5839.096 MT and 689 from Rourkela with 12997.427 MT.

A total of 428 tankers with 8390.693 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 367 tankers with 6464.839 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 172 tankers filled with 3058.448 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 182 tankers filled with 3331.793 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 629.321 MT of oxygen filled in 39 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 64 tankers have carried around 1249.652 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 67 nos of tankers with 1182.6 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

As many as 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 12 tankers with 235.19 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh.

Almost 21 tankers with 405.068 MT sent to Kerala, one tanker with 29.1 MT sent to West Bengal and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 42 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala and other states.