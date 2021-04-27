Oxygen Crisis: Odisha Sends More Of The Lifesaver To Needy States

Bhubaneswar: As many as 90 tankers/containers carrying 1675.781 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

More of it is leaving today. 30 tankers with 644.72 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 19 tankers with 324.079 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana.

Tamilnadu received one tanker filled with 15.98 MT of medical oxygen. Haryana received eight tankers filled with 187.512 MT of oxygen.

As many as six tankers with 112.06 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 61.44 MT of oxygen filled in four tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

Seven tankers have carried around 114.17 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh in last five days.

Based on the directive of Odisha Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states..

We will do our utmost for prompt service to assist the needy states, informed Odisha Police through a press release.