Over 9 Lakh Rupees Looted At Gunpoint In Two Separate Incidents In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants looted over Rs 9 lakh at gunpoint in two different incidents in Ganjam and Balasore districts of Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, three employees of Swasti Resorts were robbed off Rs 6 lakh by armed miscreants.

Reportedly, they were on their way to deposit the cash in the bank when three miscreants came on a bike and intercepted their car, and looted Rs 6 lakh at gunpoint near Mukteswar temple under Khallikote limits in Ganjam district.

In another incident, a biker was robbed off Rs 3.2 lakh while he was on his way to the bank to deposit cash. This incident happened near Khannagar under Balasore Sadar police limits today.

Sources said that three bike-born miscreants shot him in the leg and fled from the scene with the money when he fell down from the bike.

The biker was rushed to the hospital as he sustained a bullet injury on his leg.