Over 600 litres of ID liquor seized, 2 arrested in Cuttack

Cuttack: The District Mobile Unit of Cuttack today seized over 600 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor at Jagatpur Golei Chhaka under Jagatpur Police Station limits of Cuttack City.

The arrested persons have been identified as 31-year-old Saroj Pradhan of Dhenkanal and 24-year-old Tiki Naik of Godijharia area of Cuttack district.

Apart from seizing the 600 litres of ID liquor, the officials also seized a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car bearing Registration No OR 05 Z 5924 from their possession.

Pradhan and Naik were forwarded to the court of JMFC (R) Cuttack after their medical check-ups.

IIC Sanjit Barla, SI Ajit Kumar Patra, ASI Hemanta Kumar Mallick and other officials were present at the spot when the accused were arrested for possessing the illicitly distilled liquor.