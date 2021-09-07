Over 53 kg Ganja seized in Ganjam, 2 arrested

By WCE 1

Bhanjanagar: The Aska police today seized over 53 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 13 lakh near Khandadeuli village in Ganjam district and arrested two persons in this connection.

As per sources, the Aska police was patrolling at night near Khandadeuli village, intercepted a car and conducted a raid. During the raid, they seized 53kg 750 gms of ganja and apprehended two persons. The cops also seized Max pick-up van and one bike.

The accused persons have been arrested and court forwarded, informed Aska SDPO Umashankar Singh.

