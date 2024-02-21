Over 48,000 cases against Tribals to be withdrawn in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha government has decided to withdraw over 48,000 cases involving trivial offences against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes in the state.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Naveen Patnaik has directed for the withdrawal of 48,018 minor cases which were filed against the tribal men and women by three departments of the State government like Home, Excise and Forest & Environment. The decision to withdraw was taken after a thorough review by the departments.
As per the data shared by the CMO, out of the 48,018 cases, 36,581 cases were filed by the Excise Department while 9,846 cases were filed by under the Housing Department. Likewise, the Forest & Environment Department had filed 1,591 cases against some tribal people.
The Chief Minister’s Office also informed that the withdrawal of these cases will also reduce the pressure on the courts and the judicial system of the State.
It is to be noted here that the State government has been taking number of steps for the development and empowerment of the tribal community. In line of this, it took a historic decisions on January 29, 2024 and launched a new scheme LABHA – Laghu bana jatya drabya kraya- for their development.
Know what is LABHA:
- LABHA Yojana is a 100% state-funded MSP for MFP scheme .(minimum support price for minor forest produce )
- The Minimum support Price will be determined every year by the State Govt .
- Under the scheme a primary collector (tribal)will be able to sell the minor forest produce at Minimum Support Price collected at the procurement centres by TDCCOL
- Since 99% of primary collectors are tribals and majority of them are women, LABHA Yojana will integrate the efforts with the Mission Shakti’s Women SHGs .
- These procurement centres will be managed by SHGs /any other notified agencies assisted by TDCCOL.
- Upon collection the amount will be transferred as DBT to the beneficiary account and the SHG /any other agency will recieve Commission(2%) as well.
- The Procurement automation System will capture the total collection of MFP and the details of the primary collector and the procurement point. As per 5t principles Procurement Automation System which will using Technology to ensure Transparency will bring about greater benefits for the tribal people.
- For further sale TDCCOL will do e- tendering and explore value addition and processing units .
- The State Government to further benefit the tribals of is setting up a 25-crore Tamarind processing plant in Rayagada which will use the Minor Forest Produce of Tamarind procured through LABHA Yojana for value-addition .
- Due to LABHA Yojana, possibility of distress sale of the produce to any middlemen will also be eliminated.