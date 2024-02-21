Over 48,000 cases against Tribals to be withdrawn in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha government has decided to withdraw over 48,000 cases involving trivial offences against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Naveen Patnaik has directed for the withdrawal of 48,018 minor cases which were filed against the tribal men and women by three departments of the State government like Home, Excise and Forest & Environment. The decision to withdraw was taken after a thorough review by the departments.

As per the data shared by the CMO, out of the 48,018 cases, 36,581 cases were filed by the Excise Department while 9,846 cases were filed by under the Housing Department. Likewise, the Forest & Environment Department had filed 1,591 cases against some tribal people.

The Chief Minister’s Office also informed that the withdrawal of these cases will also reduce the pressure on the courts and the judicial system of the State.

It is to be noted here that the State government has been taking number of steps for the development and empowerment of the tribal community. In line of this, it took a historic decisions on January 29, 2024 and launched a new scheme LABHA – Laghu bana jatya drabya kraya- for their development.

Know what is LABHA: