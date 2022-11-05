Over 400 militia members surrenders before Odisha police, BSF in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Over 400 Maoist militia members surrender before district police and BSF at Jantapai under Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri today.

The surrender was before south western DIG Rajesh Pandit, Malkangiri SP and BSF IG SK Sinha at Jantapai.

They surrendered as they exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist the ideology by burning the dress materials and effigies of Maoists.

The Militia members welcomed the police officials by applying tika on their forehead. They even vowed to leave violence followed by the maoists and join the mainstream.

The police and BSF distributed textbooks, sarees, clothes, blankets and sport equipments to the Maoist supporters. Earlier, more than one thousand maoists have surrendered before the police in the Swabhiman area.