Over 40 Cattle Rescued From Truck In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Soro:  Villagers rescued more than 40 cattles from a truck in Begunia village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district today.

Acting on a tip-off, Simulia police intercepted and raided the truck in the morning hours. Over 40 cattles were being transported illegally from Khaira in Balasore district to Kolkata.

Later, the police rescued the cattles and seized the truck . one person was detained in this connection and have started probe into the matter.

