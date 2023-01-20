Over 30 hospitalised after eating contaminated food during feast in Cuttack

Cuttack: Over 30 people were hospitalised in Lakshminarayanpur village in Salepur block of Cuttack district after they consumed contaminated food during a funeral feast. Some more people were admitted into Salepur hospital last night after suffering from diarrhea and dysentery.

10 out of those in hospital are reportedly children.

The one whose condition grew worse were sent to Cuttack for treatment, while the rest are still undergoing treatment in Salepur hospital. Some of the affected returned back home after they got better.

According to the information received from Salepur hospital, the reason for people getting unwell was contamination in the food.

Reportedly, over 20 people are still undergoing treatment in Salepur hospital.