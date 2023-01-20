Over 30 hospitalised after eating contaminated food during feast in Cuttack

Over 30 people were hospitalised in Salepur block of Cuttack district after they consumed contaminated food during a funeral feast.

State
By Shraddha Suman 0
contaminated food cuttack

Cuttack: Over 30 people were hospitalised in Lakshminarayanpur village in Salepur block of Cuttack district after they consumed contaminated food during a funeral feast. Some more people were admitted into Salepur hospital last night after suffering from diarrhea and dysentery.

10 out of those in hospital are reportedly children.

Related News

Section 144 imposed near Singhanathdev Temple in Cuttack…

Raid in Cuttack on factories making kite flying equipment

Consumer court fines Swiggy and Cuttack restaurant for…

Odisha: Family of seven critical after consuming poisonous…

The one whose condition grew worse were sent to Cuttack for treatment, while the rest are still undergoing treatment in Salepur hospital. Some of the affected returned back home after they got better.

According to the information received from Salepur hospital, the reason for people getting unwell was contamination in the food.

Reportedly, over 20 people are still undergoing treatment in Salepur hospital.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.