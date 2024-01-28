Over 30 girl students of Sevashram school hospitalised in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Over 30 girl students of Baidyapali Adivasi Girl’s Sevashram school in Sundergarh district has been hospitalised after consuming poisonous food.

Reports say, after lunch, some of the students complained of stomache and headache issues. Following which the students were immediately admitted to Sub-Divisional hospital in Bonai for medical treatment.

The doctors informed that some students were admitted in the hospital due to stomach related issues and after undergoing treatment, their condition is stable and some have been discharged.