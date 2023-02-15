Over 2600 fined for HSRP violations: STA Odisha

Cuttack: The State Transport Authority, Odisha (STA) has issued a challan against 2674 vehicles

in last 11 days (01.02.23-11.02.23) which do not have high-security registration plates (HSRP)

and color-coded stickers. In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India, Central Government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH),Govt. of India, State Transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since 01.06.22 for all class of old vehicles which are registered prior to 01.04.19.

The challans are being issued in accordance with the last date given for various series of vehicles. The deadline for affixation of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to 01.04.19 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 ended on 31.12.22. The deadline for vehicles number ending with 7 & 8 ended on 31.01.23 and for

the vehicles carrying ending with 9&0, last date for affixation of HSRP is 28.02.23.

Keeping this in mind, the transport department officials in January warned the violators that stern action will be taken against the vehicle users for violating the Motor Vehicle Act. Transport department officials across the state are conducting drive to crack whip on the violators.

In a press note, L.M. Sethi, Addl. Commissioner Transport, Enforcement informed , “As on 13.02.23, a total of 38,49,498 vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 31,65,850 vehicles. In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.”

“Amongst the challans issued so far, the majority of the vehicles are two-wheelers. A penalty

of Rs. 5000 has been imposed on the violators. In future, stricter actions will be taken against

the violators,” Shri Sethi said.

Urging vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay, Sethi said, “The vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology can apply for HSRP through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres at RTO as per their convenience.”

The OEMs (vehicle manufacturers) through their authorised vendors have also opened camp

fitment centre / temporary fitment centre at 88 locations and at other places of the State i.e.

important Government / private establishments where the dealers network of all OEMs are

not available and have also started fitment of HSRP at these locations.

Further, fitment of HSRP with old and existing locally manufactured trailers and vehicles

registered prior to 01.04.19 whose manufacturers has closed down their businesses can be done at the RTO from where the vehicle is purchased. The respective owner of locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to 01.04.19 whose manufacturers have closed down their businesses can visit RTO office and produce the RC book for HSRP booking.

With regards to replacement of HSRP in case of damage, all the auto mobile manufacturers and authorized HSRP vendors of OEMs have been intimated with Standard Operating Procedure for issue of duplicate or damaged HSRP which is available online for the benefit of vehicle owners.