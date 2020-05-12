Malkangiri: A huge cache of ganja was seized by Orkel Police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Monday evening.

According to reports, Orkel Police led by ASI Rajanikant Deep waylaid a pick-up van while patrolling in the area.

During inspection, they recovered 2004 kgs of ganja from the vehicle which was on its way to Chhattisgarh. The contraband was packed in 66 plastic sacks, said sources.

The market value of the seized ganja is expected to be worth around Rs 1.2 crore.

“While we were patrolling we waylaid the vehicle. However the driver tried to run away from the spot. Suspecting something fishy, we checked the vehicle and found the ganja. The accused were on their way to Chhattisgarh from Chindrakonda area,” said Rajanikant Deep.

Interrogation of the arrestees is underway to extract more information from them.