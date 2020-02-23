Ganja seized in Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balangir:  A Balangir police team seized over 200 kg of ganja from a four wheeler here in Odisha on Sunday. However, the ganja paddlers managed to give cops the slip.

Based on a tip off, the police team chased a ganja laden four wheeler, Mahindra Bolero bearing Regd No: OR 09 J 4400, near Athgaon road in the town.

After a high speed chase, the ganja smugglers allegedly parked the vehicle in the town and escaped from the spot.

Later, the Town police broke open the door of the vehicle and recovered seven packets of contraband ganja weighing over 200 kg from the vehicle.

The contraband ganja packets might have been procured from Boudh district, police suspected.

Meanwhile, the police seized the vehicle, ganja packets and started a probe into the matter.

