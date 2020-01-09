Sishubhawan, Cuttack
Sishubhawan, Cuttack (File Pic)

Over 20 students fall ill after having midday meal in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: More than 20 students of a government school were hospitalised here in Odisha as they complained of stomach ache, headache and vomiting after having midday meal on Thursday.

The incident took place at Government Primary School in Sandhapur under Barang police limits in Cuttack.

Soon after having their midday meal, the children complained of stomach ache, headache and started vomiting.

The school’s teachers, with help of local residents, rushed them to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishubhawan) here.

Some victims found spider in the food items which might have caused such an unwarranted situation, sources said.

mi day meal

All the students were out of danger, when the last reports came in.

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim visited the hospital and met the students and enquired their health condition.

