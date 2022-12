Balasore: A dog was beaten to death by irate locals after it attacked over 20 persons at Kansei Mohalla area at Sunhat in Balasore district on Saturday morning.

Sources say, a mad dog had attacked a child yesterday. The same dog also attacked the morning walkers and passersby. Following which 22 persons were attacked. All the injured have been under treatment at Balasore hospital.

Later, the irate locals reportedly beat the dog to death .