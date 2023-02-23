Over 20 lakh vehicles to be scrapped in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: About 20,39,500 vehicles which are older than 15 years and do not have fitness will be scrapped, informs Minister Tukuni Sahu during Assembly session.

The government has decided to scrap the old vehicles by March 15. Similarly, 80,20,500 vehicles has fitness certificate. The state government has enacted the scrapping policy 2022 for those vehicles who does not have fitness.

Of these scrapping vehicles, the maximum number are motorcycles and scooters.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on November had informed that all vehicles belonging to the Central government that have completed 15 years will be scrapped, and a policy to that effect has been sent to states.

It is a developing Story