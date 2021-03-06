Over 150 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad In Odisha

By WCE 1

Balasore: At least 150 people including women and 15 children have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Gilajodi village under Sinhala police limits in Balasore district on Friday.

Sources said, there was a religious function organised at Goddess Bhagabati temple in Gilajodi village yesterday. Around 2000 people were invited for prasad sevan.

After consuming the prasad sevan, more than 150 villagers complained of stomach pain, loose motion,dizziness and vomiting.

They were immediately rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Basta, Jaleswar and Balasore hospitals for treatment.

Officials said, those hospitalised were out of danger but have been kept under observation.

 

