Over 15 students taken ill after consuming poisonous fruit in Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, over 15 students were taken ill after they consumed some unknown poisonous fruit in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

A group of students from Areikana Upper Primary School under Bhandari Pokhari tehsil of the district fell sick all of a sudden during the game period today. They were rushed to the Bhandari Pokhari Community Health Centre in critical condition for treatment.

Sources said that the students allegedly consumed some unknown poisonous fruit when they were playing this evening. One student got the fruit and shared it with others, added the sources.

On being informed, the Block Education Officer (BEO) Adhir Kumar Tarei rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He assured to conduct an investigation into the matter and take action against the teachers if they are found to have neglected their duty.