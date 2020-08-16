Over 15 Injured In Clash Between Two Villages In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhanjanagar: Over 15 were injured in a clash between two groups of people over a dispute at Chilikhama and Golabandha village within the Buguda police station limits in Ganjam district last night.

The incident took place within Chilikhama and Golabandha village under Buguda police station limits on friday when villagers of Chilikhama blocked a road over water entering into the farmlands and Golabandha villagers protested over it.

The verbal confrontation between two villages turned into a violent clash, in which they pelted stones at each other and more than 15 others were injured at the clash.

The injured were immediately rushed to Manitara and Buguda Community Health Center (CHH).

The Buguda police reached the spot and then started investigating into the matter.

 

 

You might also like
State

Dr Achyuta Samanta felicitates Corona Warriors

State

1521 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Recoveries Reach 40726

State

Another low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around August 19, heavy rain…

State

NCL recruitment for 8th and 10th pass students; August 16 is the last date

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7