Over 15 Injured In Clash Between Two Villages In Odisha

Bhanjanagar: Over 15 were injured in a clash between two groups of people over a dispute at Chilikhama and Golabandha village within the Buguda police station limits in Ganjam district last night.

The incident took place within Chilikhama and Golabandha village under Buguda police station limits on friday when villagers of Chilikhama blocked a road over water entering into the farmlands and Golabandha villagers protested over it.

The verbal confrontation between two villages turned into a violent clash, in which they pelted stones at each other and more than 15 others were injured at the clash.

The injured were immediately rushed to Manitara and Buguda Community Health Center (CHH).

The Buguda police reached the spot and then started investigating into the matter.