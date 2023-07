Balasore: In a tragic accident, a pickup van carrying over 15 laborers overturned, causing serious injuries to the passengers. The accident took place on NH-60, near Nandika Bypass, Jaleswar.

Reportedly, The pickup van was on its way to Baramile Kamarda from Mayurbhanj when the tyres of the vehicle burst, causing the accident.

All the critically injured people were immediately rushed to the GK Bhatt Medical for required treatment. Further details on the matter awaited.