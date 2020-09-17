plasma therapy for covid-19 treatment
Over 1000 Patients Administered Plasma Therapy In Odisha For COVID Treatment

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha have set a milestone of administering Plasma to more than 1000 patients for the treatment of the novel virus COVID-19.

This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department via a tweet.

The Health Department thanked to the plasma donors who have a big role in this achievement and the entire team of Plasma Therapy.

Plasma therapy for COVID 19 treatment was launched in Odisha at the SCB Medical College and Hospital,Cuttack by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on July 15.

Plasma therapy is a medical procedure that uses the blood of a recovered patient to create antibodies on those infected individuals. Medically known as convalescent plasma therapy, this treatment uses antibodies found in the blood taken from a recovered Covid-19 patient. It is then used to treat those with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection to aid recovery.

 

