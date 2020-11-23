rabbits rescued in cuttack odisha

Over 100 rabbits, exotic birds rescued in Cuttack: 2 Wildlife traffickers detained

By WCE 5

Cuttack: Police rescued more than 100 rabbits and exotic birds in Badambadi area of Cuttack district in Odisha on Monday. The animals and birds were being transported in a private bus in miserable condition. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, Badambadi Police rescued more than 100 rabbits and many exotic birds in Cuttack when they were being illegally transported in miserable condition.

Members of the People for Animal organisation rescued these animals and birds and sent to veterinary for treatment. It was reportedly seen during the rescue operation that some of the animals were already dead.

