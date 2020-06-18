Khurda: A special squad of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate seized over 100 kgs of ganja from Balianta police station area in Odisha’s Khurda district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted several vehicles on Balakati-Banamalipur road in Khurda district on Wednesday. During the process, they waylaid a Tavera Vehicle (OD-02-1919) and recovered the hemp after conducting a search operation in the four-wheelers.

The seized ganja was packed in several plastic sacks.

While police could detain driver of the vehicle, the ganja smuggler fled from the spot.

Interrogation of the detainee is underway to get more information about the seizure of the ganja.