Over 100 kg ganja seized in Nayagarh, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) today seized more than 100 kgs of ganja after arresting two persons during a raid in Itamati area of Nayagarh district today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jugal Nayak of Bandhagada under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal and Ranjit Bhoi of village Phulbani.

The STF said, “During search, Ganja more than 106 kg, an SUV, and other incriminating materials were recovered & seized from their possession. A case has been registered with Itamati police for necessary legal action.”

“The special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 69 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine, and more than 114 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 171 drug dealers/peddlers,” it added.