Over 100 Fall Ill After Drinking Lassi In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: More than 100 people fell ill after consuming Laasi at Kurti Haat under Kalda Panchayat of Malkangiri district last night, 60 persons admitted to Padia Community Health Centre.

The victims were immediately rushed to Padia hospital by the fire personnels with the help of the medical team after they complained of stomach ache and started vomiting after consuming Lassi at Kurli Haat.

Various medical team reached the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

However, their health condition is stated to be stable.