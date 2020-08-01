Over 10 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Gajapati

Mohana: A team of Gajapati police conducted a checking while patrolling between Chandiput and Luhagudi area of the district yesterday and seized over 10 quintals of ganja from an onion-laden truck. Cops also arrested two persons for their involvement in the case.

One Nikhil Kumar and Anurag Kumar of Rourkela were reportedly transporting onion in a 14-wheeler truck which has the registration number of OR-14W-7277.

A team of police personnel led by Mohana IIC Sujit Kumar Nayak waylaid the vehicle and conducted an infection during which they recovered the contraband which was packed in 38 plastic sacks.

The market value of the seized ganja is assumed to be around Rs 50 lakh, said sources adding that the vehicle which was on its way to Varanasi from R. Udayagiri also has been seized.

The accused will be forwarded to the court later today, added the sources.

Police also have started an investigation into the matter to find out the involvement of others in the case.