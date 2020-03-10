Over 10 injured in group clash during Holi in Athagarh
Injured have been admitted at Dhirapatna PHC in Cuttack district

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: More than ten persons were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups during Holi celebrations in Athagarh area of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dhirapatna in the district.

According to reports, the clash erupted between the residents of two villages – Panaspatna Sundhisahi and Bhiruda – following an altercation over rash driving near the Bhiruda Panchayat office under Tigiria police limits.

Both the groups attacked each other with swords and other sharp weapons. Several persons sustained severe injuries on their head in the clash.

On being informed, Tigiria police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

