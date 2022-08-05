Over 1 quintal of ganja seized from a car in Jajpur district of Odisha

Jajpur: Over one quintal of ganja was seized by Chhatia Beat House Police today in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, Chhatia Beat House Police while patrolling spotted an abandoned and damaged Honda Amaze Car parked on the side of the highway.

As the car was parked in the side of the high way without anyone’s presence near it, the police got suspicion and inspected the vehicle.

While searching the car, cops found ganja from the car that weighed more than 1 quintal and 25kgs.

The contraband was measured in the presence of Magistrate of Darpan area and Additional Tehsildar Niranjan Guru.

However, the place where the ganja was being smuggled is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation into the matter is underway by Chhatia Beat House Police.