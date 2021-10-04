Over 1 kg ganja seized from vehicle in Odisha, One arrested

Malkangiri: More than one kilo of ganja/cannabis has been seized from a commercial vehicle in Malkangiri under Chitrakonda police limits. Based on a reliable information, Chitrakonda Police intercepted a Tata Ace vehicle that was en-route to to Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh from Chitrakonda area and seized 1501 kg 250 gm of ganja.

The cops have also arrested the driver of the vehicle and forwarded him to court for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade of the contraband items, informed the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anshuman Dwibedi.

The value of the seized ganja is estimated to be more than 1.5 crore.

Similarly, Adava Police on Sunday seized over 20 quintals of ganja from a granite-laden truck near Mandrabaju village in R.Udaigiri area of Gajapati district and arrested two smugglers. They have been identified as Ravi Singh and Raju Singh of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 70 sacks of Ganja were seized from the truck. The value of the seized ganja has been estimated to be Rs 1 crore, SDPO of R.Udayagiri.

A further investigation is underway to unearth the possible involvement of others in both the smuggling cases.

Also read: Girl elopes with mason who was working in their house in Odisha’s Ganjam, Marries in Court