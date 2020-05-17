Over 1.33 Lakh Migrants Have Returned To Odisha Till Now Says State Government

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday said 1.33 lakh migrants have returned to the state so far.

“So far, 1,33,245 Odias have returned to the state through various means including trains, buses and other vehicles. As many as 55,567 migrants have returned to Ganjam district while 11,368 returned to Balasore and 8,198 to Cuttack,” said Health Department Additional Chief Secretary P.K. Mohapatra.

17,855 Odia people have returned to Odisha on Saturday.

The state government expects the return of over five lakh people from other states to Odisha.

Meanwhile, the state government requested the Centre to suspend Shramik Special trains passing through its coastal areas for 3-4 days due to impending cyclone Amphan, said an official.

Keeping in view possible cyclonic situation, the Health department has taken up preparedness measures.

Collectors have been directed to shift the temporary medical centres (TMCs) situated within 3 km from the seashore in the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur for safe accommodation of migrant workers, he said.

Odisha migrants who return from other states are being kept in institutional quarantine in the TMCs.

The hospitals in these districts have adequate stock of fuel, generator, medicines, anti-venom and bleaching powder. Special medical teams have been constituted to oversee the situation.

A total of 15,043 TMCs have been readied in 6,798 gram panchayats of the state for the migrant workers. In all these centres, 6,66,915 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas.

