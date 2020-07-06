Outdoor service at Sishu Bhawan in Odisha’s Cuttack suspended

Cuttack: Outdoor service at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack of Odisha has been suspended after a patient tested positive for COVID 19.

As per reports outdoor of the hospital will remain closed until further orders while emergency services will continue.

According to reports a patient was brought to the outdoor of the hospital on July 3 for treatment. The hospital authorities had sent his swab for test. Report of the patient was received on Sunday which confirmed that the patient is infected with COVID-19. Hence, later the outdoor service was closed till further notice.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics in Cuttack, which is better known as Sishu Bhawan is a premier pediatric hospital of Odisha.