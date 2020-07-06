cuttack sishu bhawan outdoor closed

Outdoor service at Sishu Bhawan in Odisha’s Cuttack suspended

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Outdoor service at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack of Odisha has been suspended after a patient tested positive for COVID 19.

As per reports outdoor of the hospital will remain closed until further orders while emergency services will continue.

According to reports a patient was brought to the outdoor of the hospital on July 3 for treatment. The hospital authorities had sent his swab for test. Report of the patient was received on Sunday which confirmed that the patient is infected with COVID-19. Hence, later the outdoor service was closed till further notice.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics in Cuttack, which is better known as Sishu Bhawan is a premier pediatric hospital of Odisha.

You might also like
State

Patience, discipline and sacrifice will bring us victory in fight against COVID-19:…

State

2 held for extorting money from truck drivers impersonating as RTO officials in…

State

Odisha govt aims to produce 1,500 MW solar power by 2022

State

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi in self-quarantine after Odisha MLA tests positive for…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.