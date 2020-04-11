Out Of 37 COVID-19 Active Cases In Odisha, Only Two Need Medical Care: NHM Director

Bhubaneswar: Ever since Odisha reported its first first positive case of coronavirus on March 16, the State government is going to great lengths to contain the deadly infection.

As the number of coronavirus positive cases rised to 50 in the state on April 10, panic gripped among the people though 12 persons have been completely recovered from the infection, leaving 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state.

In a major relief for the people of Odisha, the State government today revealed that out of 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state, only two patients need medical care.

Briefing media persons National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit today said, “Out of 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state, only two patients need medical care while the rest 35 patients do not need any special medical attention and they will be discharged from the hospital soon,”.

Pandit further said, “People aged above 60 years are most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Fortunately, Odisha has just 4% of that age group infected with COVID-19 .”