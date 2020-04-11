shalini pandit

Out Of 37 COVID-19 Active Cases In Odisha, Only Two Need Medical Care: NHM Director

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Ever since Odisha reported its first  first positive case of coronavirus on March 16, the State government  is going to great lengths to contain the deadly infection.

As the number of coronavirus positive cases rised to 50 in the state on April 10, panic gripped among the people though 12 persons have been completely recovered from the infection, leaving 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state.

Related News

COVID-I9 lockdown: Man allegedly thrashed by police on way…

Gajapati Police releases Video to create awareness on…

Odisha govt appeals people not to play playing cards during…

Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, rainfall in Odisha

In a major relief for the people of Odisha, the State government today  revealed that out of 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state, only two patients need medical care.

Briefing media persons National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit today said, “Out of 37 COVID-19 active cases in the state, only two patients need medical care while the rest 35 patients do not need any special medical attention and they will be discharged from the hospital soon,”.

Pandit further said, “People aged above 60 years are most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Fortunately, Odisha has just 4% of that age group infected with COVID-19 .”

You might also like
State

COVID-I9 lockdown: Man allegedly thrashed by police on way to hospital in…

State

Gajapati Police releases Video to create awareness on Coronavirus: Watch

State

Odisha govt appeals people not to play playing cards during COVID-19 lockdown

State

Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, rainfall in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.