Out of 1395 samples of Odisha 20 test COVID 19 positive

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha has posted latest statistics of the coronavirus cases in Odisha. As per the twitter post – out of 1395 samples 20 tested COVID 19 positive. This is the information received by April 4.

The twitter post further reads that 2 people who had been tested COVID 19 positive have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

It has been asked in the post to make phone call to the 104 Health Helpline number for any health assistance.

