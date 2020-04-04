Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha has posted latest statistics of the coronavirus cases in Odisha. As per the twitter post – out of 1395 samples 20 tested COVID 19 positive. This is the information received by April 4.

The twitter post further reads that 2 people who had been tested COVID 19 positive have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Latest update on #COVID19 has been provided below. Till now 1395 samples have been tested & 20 cases have been tested positive. For any health assistance, call 104 Health Helpline. #coronavirus #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Hj0381DHT9 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 4, 2020

It has been asked in the post to make phone call to the 104 Health Helpline number for any health assistance.