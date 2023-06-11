OTP sharing scam to Pakistan Intelligence: Another accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: One more accused in OTP Sharing Scam with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives was arrested by Special Task Force.

The accused has been identified as Pritam Kar of Bhurunga village under Bari Ramchandrapur police limits of Jajpur district. He will be produced before the Bhubaneswar court today.

Earlier four accused were arrested in this case. He and his associates are doing this illegal business (OTP sharing, Mule accounts/ pre-activated digital wallets selling to cyber criminals including PIO/ISI agents) since 2017.

He was in direct touch with at least two PIO/ISI agents and had physically met them multiple times in other states and had recently received Rs 1.5 lakh for selling OTP/ Mule accounts/ digital wallets.

It is also learned that the SIM and Debit card used by the accused in last year’s Mangalore Auto blast (terror act) was provided by Pritam Kar. He has sold thousands of pre—activated SIM cards, OTPs, and Mule accounts/ digital wallets to date. The accused used to charge up to Rs.1000 per SIM and up to Rs 30,000 per account for mule accounts/ digital wallets.

Pritam used to sell mule accounts/ digital wallets of India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), FiNO care, HDFC, Axis, Yes Bank, ICICI, Airtel Payment Bank, Paytm Bank, etc. He and his associate used to contact the customers through various WhatsApp groups, Facebook Messenger groups, and Telegram groups.

He used to make WhatsApp voice calls/chats to many foreign numbers too. The accused was the admin of the Whatsapp group named “All saving AC available” having 113 members.

He is also a member of numerous such groups like Online-Offline Seller, OTP shop-6, All OTP available, OTP Sell/ Buy Adda, OTC KYC deals, Online Project Daily, Indian top OTP group, KYC Compliance, Best OTP group, KYC Zone, etc.

Further investigation of this case is underway.