OTM case: Odisha Government submits affidavit in High Court

Cuttack: In the Orissa Textile Mills (OTM) case the government of Odisha has submitted an affidavit in the Orissa High Court on Tuesday.

The submission of affidavit in the High Court on behalf of the State Government has been done in the OTM revival case.

It is worth mentioning that the Orissa High Court had asked the Government of Odisha to take complete control of the cloth mill.

It is noteworthy that, the next hearing of the case will be held on 9 December, 2022.

The Advocate General of Odisha Ashok Parija last month had informed the Orissa High Court that the Odisha government will take over the OTM.

The state government has already deposited the entire amount to take over the OTM, the AG had informed the High Court.

Notably, the OTM was shut down on July 31, 2001 due to extreme financial losses.