OTET Question Paper Leak: Lady Teacher Terminated, Invigilator Suspended

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the question paper leak in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) at a state-run school in Sambalpur district, the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha government on Sunday directed the district collector to terminate the lady teacher who had carried mobile phone to the examination centre.

Based on the order issued by the department, the Sambalpur district collector terminated teacher Rajani Behera from her job for carrying mobile inside the exam centre at Naktideul U.G.U.P School.

Likewise, exam invigilator Biswanath Kisan also has been suspended for dereliction in his duty. The Invigilator reportedly did not check Rajani properly while she was entering the exam hall with mobile phone.

According to the School and Mass Education Department, the decision to terminate the teacher has been taken in view of the forthcoming matriculation exams. Similar action may follow if mobile rules will be flouted in forthcoming exams, informed the department.