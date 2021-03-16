Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) which is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education will be held on April 9 this year by following all the COVID guidelines.

As per the schedule, the exam will be held in two sittings. While the first sittings will be held between 8 AM and 10.30 AM, the second sitting will be conducted from 12 PM to 2.30 PM.

Candidates who had applied to appear for the test can download their

Admit cards of the candidates who have applied to appear for the test will be available on the official website (www.bseodisha.ac.in) from March 31, 2021.